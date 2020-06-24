107 E Beacon Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning media room oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage media room

This three level unit charming condominium is located in the heart of Alhambra....New Laminate-flooring in the living room and one bedroom, two bedrooms on the Third floor , plus one bonus room can be use for guestroom or office. New interior paint. Formal dining area. Central air & heating unit , Large storage room and inside laundry...two parking spaces . It is centrally located within walking distance to shops, restaurants, library, movie theater, public transportation and Farmers market, this is a wonderful opportunity not to be missed. Move-in ready.