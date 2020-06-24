All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

107 E Beacon Street

107 East Beacon Street · No Longer Available
Location

107 East Beacon Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This three level unit charming condominium is located in the heart of Alhambra....New Laminate-flooring in the living room and one bedroom, two bedrooms on the Third floor , plus one bonus room can be use for guestroom or office. New interior paint. Formal dining area. Central air & heating unit , Large storage room and inside laundry...two parking spaces . It is centrally located within walking distance to shops, restaurants, library, movie theater, public transportation and Farmers market, this is a wonderful opportunity not to be missed. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 E Beacon Street have any available units?
107 E Beacon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 107 E Beacon Street have?
Some of 107 E Beacon Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 E Beacon Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 E Beacon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 E Beacon Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 E Beacon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 107 E Beacon Street offer parking?
Yes, 107 E Beacon Street offers parking.
Does 107 E Beacon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 E Beacon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 E Beacon Street have a pool?
No, 107 E Beacon Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 E Beacon Street have accessible units?
No, 107 E Beacon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 E Beacon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 E Beacon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 E Beacon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 E Beacon Street has units with air conditioning.
