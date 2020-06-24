107 E Beacon Street

Amenities
This three level unit charming condominium is located in the heart of Alhambra....New Laminate-flooring in the living room and one bedroom, two bedrooms on the Third floor , plus one bonus room can be use for guestroom or office. New interior paint. Formal dining area. Central air & heating unit , Large storage room and inside laundry...two parking spaces . It is centrally located within walking distance to shops, restaurants, library, movie theater, public transportation and Farmers market, this is a wonderful opportunity not to be missed. Move-in ready.