Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

102 E Mclean

102 E McLean St · No Longer Available
Location

102 E McLean St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra. This neighborhood hosts modern tri-level town-homes with private, underground parking and an open concept floor plan with room for your family and friends. Each unit includes a brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer appliances. A luxurious, private patio allows for entertaining guests. The two bedroom units boast two suites and an additional half guest bathroom. Just minutes away from Old Town Pasadena, bustling Huntington Drive and the 10 and 710 freeways, it is easy to fall in love with these new construction homes. The highly ranked Garfield Elementary School and Alhambra High School both neighbor the community. Along with many shops and restaurant which all add to the energetic atmosphere and ease of living. Look no further because Pacific Villa Alhambra is the newest and most desirable living community on the market. Garages are prewired for EV Charger! Call today to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 E Mclean have any available units?
102 E Mclean doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 102 E Mclean have?
Some of 102 E Mclean's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 E Mclean currently offering any rent specials?
102 E Mclean isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E Mclean pet-friendly?
No, 102 E Mclean is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 102 E Mclean offer parking?
Yes, 102 E Mclean does offer parking.
Does 102 E Mclean have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 E Mclean offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E Mclean have a pool?
No, 102 E Mclean does not have a pool.
Does 102 E Mclean have accessible units?
No, 102 E Mclean does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E Mclean have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 E Mclean has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 E Mclean have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 E Mclean does not have units with air conditioning.
