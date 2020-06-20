102 E Mclean

Amenities

Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra. This neighborhood hosts modern tri-level town-homes with private, underground parking and an open concept floor plan with room for your family and friends. Each unit includes a brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer appliances. A luxurious, private patio allows for entertaining guests. The two bedroom units boast two suites and an additional half guest bathroom. Just minutes away from Old Town Pasadena, bustling Huntington Drive and the 10 and 710 freeways, it is easy to fall in love with these new construction homes. The highly ranked Garfield Elementary School and Alhambra High School both neighbor the community. Along with many shops and restaurant which all add to the energetic atmosphere and ease of living. Look no further because Pacific Villa Alhambra is the newest and most desirable living community on the market. Garages are prewired for EV Charger! Call today to schedule a tour.