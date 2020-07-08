All apartments in Alhambra
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
101 South Cordova Street - 6
101 South Cordova Street - 6

101 S Cordova St · No Longer Available
Location

101 S Cordova St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great, spacious Two bedrooms, one bathroom apartment in Alhambra, CA. Available Now. Recently Renovated. Close to downtown, schools, and more (grocery stores, restaurants, etc.). Please contact Lindon for more detail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 South Cordova Street - 6 have any available units?
101 South Cordova Street - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 101 South Cordova Street - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
101 South Cordova Street - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 South Cordova Street - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 101 South Cordova Street - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 101 South Cordova Street - 6 offer parking?
No, 101 South Cordova Street - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 101 South Cordova Street - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 South Cordova Street - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 South Cordova Street - 6 have a pool?
No, 101 South Cordova Street - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 101 South Cordova Street - 6 have accessible units?
No, 101 South Cordova Street - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 South Cordova Street - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 South Cordova Street - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 South Cordova Street - 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 South Cordova Street - 6 does not have units with air conditioning.

