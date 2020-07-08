Great, spacious Two bedrooms, one bathroom apartment in Alhambra, CA. Available Now. Recently Renovated. Close to downtown, schools, and more (grocery stores, restaurants, etc.). Please contact Lindon for more detail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 South Cordova Street - 6 have any available units?
101 South Cordova Street - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 101 South Cordova Street - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
101 South Cordova Street - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.