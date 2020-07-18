166 Golden Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious and charming 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This is a rare rental on a quiet road in the Bryan Terrace neighborhood of Alamo in great condition. Home sits on .2 acres with a stunning view in the back and privacy.

Community pool and tennis court.



This Ranch style 2,620 s/ft home Large front room and Living room with an open kitchen. Updated kitchen, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters. Kitchen comes with double-oven, cherry wood cabinetry, great lighting, granite counter tops. Wet bar next to fireplace. Property comes with three fireplaces for use.



Solar panels result in low gas/electricity bill. Property has been updated with newer carpets and baseboards, newer fixtures, blinds, paint, and more!



Two car garage with extra storage, washer and dryer hookups, central heat and A/C, fireplaces.



It is very rare a rental comes in this neighborhood. Must see!



* Minimum one year lease at $5,250 and $6,250 security deposit.

* Tenant responsible for all utilities.

* Pets will not be considered for this property.

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy.

* No smoking.

* Owner provides landscaping service weekly.



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval.



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval.

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st).



To schedule a self viewing at your convenience, call 925-290-6055



Blake Demale CalBRE #01975614

925-658-1415 x 4 blake@stokleyproperties.net (Call with any questions)



Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'



Rental Terms: Rent: $5,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $6,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.