All apartments in Alamo
Find more places like 166 Golden Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alamo, CA
/
166 Golden Ridge Road
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:44 AM

166 Golden Ridge Road

166 Golden Ridge Road · (925) 290-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

166 Golden Ridge Road, Alamo, CA 94507
Bryan Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious and charming 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This is a rare rental on a quiet road in the Bryan Terrace neighborhood of Alamo in great condition. Home sits on .2 acres with a stunning view in the back and privacy.
Community pool and tennis court.

This Ranch style 2,620 s/ft home Large front room and Living room with an open kitchen. Updated kitchen, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters. Kitchen comes with double-oven, cherry wood cabinetry, great lighting, granite counter tops. Wet bar next to fireplace. Property comes with three fireplaces for use.

Solar panels result in low gas/electricity bill. Property has been updated with newer carpets and baseboards, newer fixtures, blinds, paint, and more!

Two car garage with extra storage, washer and dryer hookups, central heat and A/C, fireplaces.

It is very rare a rental comes in this neighborhood. Must see!

* Minimum one year lease at $5,250 and $6,250 security deposit.
* Tenant responsible for all utilities.
* Pets will not be considered for this property.
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy.
* No smoking.
* Owner provides landscaping service weekly.

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval.

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval.
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st).

To schedule a self viewing at your convenience, call 925-290-6055

Blake Demale CalBRE #01975614
925-658-1415 x 4 blake@stokleyproperties.net (Call with any questions)

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $5,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $6,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Golden Ridge Road have any available units?
166 Golden Ridge Road has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 166 Golden Ridge Road have?
Some of 166 Golden Ridge Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Golden Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
166 Golden Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Golden Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 166 Golden Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alamo.
Does 166 Golden Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 166 Golden Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 166 Golden Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Golden Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Golden Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 166 Golden Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 166 Golden Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 166 Golden Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Golden Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Golden Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Golden Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 166 Golden Ridge Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 166 Golden Ridge Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADanville, CALafayette, CASan Ramon, CAContra Costa Centre, CAPleasant Hill, CACastro Valley, CA
Martinez, CADublin, CAOrinda, CAPittsburg, CAAntioch, CAAshland, CACherryland, CASan Lorenzo, CAPiedmont, CABenicia, CAHercules, CARichmond, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity