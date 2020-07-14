Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool sauna internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool internet access sauna

Surfside Apartments #317 Available Soon - Surfside Apartments offers a blend of comfort, quality and design. The 94501 location is an ideal place for residents. Come for a visit to view the available floorplans. At Surfside Apartments, you'll have access to top features and amenities like a sauna, high-speed internet access, and smoke free options. Stop by the leasing office to ask about the current floorplan availability.



Unique Features:

Swimming Pool

Laundry Facilities

Recycling

Balcony

Patio



Pet Policy:

Dogs and Cats Allowed:

Breed restrictions do apply.

$550 Deposit

$70 Monthly Dog Rent

$35 Monthly Cat Rent

25 lb Weight Limit

2 Pet Limit



(RLNE4714581)