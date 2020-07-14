Amenities
Surfside Apartments #317 Available Soon - Surfside Apartments offers a blend of comfort, quality and design. The 94501 location is an ideal place for residents. Come for a visit to view the available floorplans. At Surfside Apartments, you'll have access to top features and amenities like a sauna, high-speed internet access, and smoke free options. Stop by the leasing office to ask about the current floorplan availability.
Unique Features:
Swimming Pool
Laundry Facilities
Recycling
Balcony
Patio
Pet Policy:
Dogs and Cats Allowed:
Breed restrictions do apply.
$550 Deposit
$70 Monthly Dog Rent
$35 Monthly Cat Rent
25 lb Weight Limit
2 Pet Limit
