All apartments in Alameda
Find more places like Surfside Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alameda, CA
/
Surfside Apartments
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:27 AM

Surfside Apartments

434 Central Ave · (707) 702-5017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alameda
See all
West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

434 Central Ave, Alameda, CA 94501
West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Surfside Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
sauna
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
sauna
Surfside Apartments #317 Available Soon - Surfside Apartments offers a blend of comfort, quality and design. The 94501 location is an ideal place for residents. Come for a visit to view the available floorplans. At Surfside Apartments, you'll have access to top features and amenities like a sauna, high-speed internet access, and smoke free options. Stop by the leasing office to ask about the current floorplan availability.

Unique Features:
Swimming Pool
Laundry Facilities
Recycling
Balcony
Patio

Pet Policy:
Dogs and Cats Allowed:
Breed restrictions do apply.
$550 Deposit
$70 Monthly Dog Rent
$35 Monthly Cat Rent
25 lb Weight Limit
2 Pet Limit

(RLNE4714581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Surfside Apartments have any available units?
Surfside Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alameda, CA.
What amenities does Surfside Apartments have?
Some of Surfside Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Surfside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Surfside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Surfside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Surfside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Surfside Apartments offer parking?
No, Surfside Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Surfside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Surfside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Surfside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Surfside Apartments has a pool.
Does Surfside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Surfside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Surfside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Surfside Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Surfside Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Surfside Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Surfside Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave
Alameda, CA 94501
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina
Alameda, CA 94501
Rica Vista
1825 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct
Alameda, CA 94501

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms
Alameda Apartments with BalconyAlameda Apartments with Parking
Alameda Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA
Dublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West End
East End

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity