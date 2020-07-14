Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill guest suite internet access online portal cats allowed accessible gym 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit hot tub package receiving

Summer House Apartments is a gated Alameda community just a mile from Robert W. Crown Memorial Beach that provides residents with both a generous spread of amenities and proximity to neighborhood stores, restaurants, schools, and major employers. Our one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartment homes come with those finishing touches and practically useful inclusions, such as window coverings and plentiful closet space, to make the living experience enviably pleasant and comfortable. Call our office to discuss floor plan availability.