All apartments in Alameda
Find more places like
Summer House Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alameda, CA
/
Summer House Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Summer House Apartments

1826 Poggi St · (510) 681-0701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Now and Move-in before 7/30 to receive a $500 VISA Gift Card upon move-in!
Browse Similar Places
Alameda
See all
West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA 94501
West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 529-312 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,362

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 529-315 · Avail. now

$2,148

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 433-211 · Avail. now

$2,162

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 455-307 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,176

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

See 15+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 435-116 · Avail. now

$2,854

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 453-214 · Avail. now

$2,887

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 465-102 · Avail. now

$2,992

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 2+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 455-110 · Avail. Aug 20

$3,798

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summer House Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
accessible
gym
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
package receiving
Summer House Apartments is a gated Alameda community just a mile from Robert W. Crown Memorial Beach that provides residents with both a generous spread of amenities and proximity to neighborhood stores, restaurants, schools, and major employers. Our one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartment homes come with those finishing touches and practically useful inclusions, such as window coverings and plentiful closet space, to make the living experience enviably pleasant and comfortable. Call our office to discuss floor plan availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 35 lbs. Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies or any mix thereof.
Parking Details: Additional Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Summer House Apartments have any available units?
Summer House Apartments has 25 units available starting at $2,148 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Summer House Apartments have?
Some of Summer House Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summer House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Summer House Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Lease Now and Move-in before 7/30 to receive a $500 VISA Gift Card upon move-in!
Is Summer House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Summer House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Summer House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Summer House Apartments offers parking.
Does Summer House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summer House Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summer House Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Summer House Apartments has a pool.
Does Summer House Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Summer House Apartments has accessible units.
Does Summer House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summer House Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Summer House Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Summer House Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave
Alameda, CA 94501
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina
Alameda, CA 94501
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct
Alameda, CA 94501

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 BedroomsAlameda Apartments with BalconyAlameda Apartments with ParkingAlameda Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West EndEast End

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley