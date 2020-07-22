All apartments in Alameda
Find more places like Shoreline.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alameda, CA
/
Shoreline
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:08 AM

Shoreline

Open Now until 6pm
1801 Shoreline Dr · (510) 306-7081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alameda
See all
East End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1801 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA 94501
East End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 132A · Avail. now

$2,150

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 314A · Avail. now

$2,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212A · Avail. now

$2,875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 108A · Avail. now

$2,925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 113B · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shoreline.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
elevator
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access
playground
Shoreline Apartments is nicely located along Alameda's beautiful Southshore with views of San Francisco Bay and the San Bruno Hills. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony or patio or a nice walk to the beautiful sandy beach. We are only walking distance to the main Post Office, Southshore Shopping Center, Schools, Parks, and Restaurants. Easy access to BART, S. F. Bay Ferry, Highway 880, and minutes from Oakland Airport. We offer two sparkling swimming pools settled nicely into our garden style courtyard, a fitness center, and a recreation room that is great for gatherings. With stunning sunsets each evening, an abundance of on-site amenities, and our beautifully upgraded apartments, we are sure you will fall in love with Shoreline Apartments. Call and ask about our specials! We offer Studios, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Pet Interview Required; Must Be Spayed/Neutered
Dogs
rent: $75 per pet
Cats
rent: $40 per pet
Parking Details: 1-assigned parking space per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shoreline have any available units?
Shoreline has 6 units available starting at $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shoreline have?
Some of Shoreline's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shoreline currently offering any rent specials?
Shoreline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shoreline pet-friendly?
Yes, Shoreline is pet friendly.
Does Shoreline offer parking?
Yes, Shoreline offers parking.
Does Shoreline have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shoreline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shoreline have a pool?
Yes, Shoreline has a pool.
Does Shoreline have accessible units?
No, Shoreline does not have accessible units.
Does Shoreline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shoreline has units with dishwashers.
Does Shoreline have units with air conditioning?
No, Shoreline does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Shoreline?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina
Alameda, CA 94501
Rica Vista
1825 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct
Alameda, CA 94501
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAlameda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Alameda Apartments with BalconiesAlameda Apartments with Parking
Alameda Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CA
Vallejo, CAPalo Alto, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West End
East End

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity