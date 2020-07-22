Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly elevator bbq/grill clubhouse internet access playground

Shoreline Apartments is nicely located along Alameda's beautiful Southshore with views of San Francisco Bay and the San Bruno Hills. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony or patio or a nice walk to the beautiful sandy beach. We are only walking distance to the main Post Office, Southshore Shopping Center, Schools, Parks, and Restaurants. Easy access to BART, S. F. Bay Ferry, Highway 880, and minutes from Oakland Airport. We offer two sparkling swimming pools settled nicely into our garden style courtyard, a fitness center, and a recreation room that is great for gatherings. With stunning sunsets each evening, an abundance of on-site amenities, and our beautifully upgraded apartments, we are sure you will fall in love with Shoreline Apartments. Call and ask about our specials! We offer Studios, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes.