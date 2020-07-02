Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Located along the edge of Alameda in Marina Village. Panomar Apartments offers easy commutes and convenience in a secluded luxury setting.



Enjoy the local beach, secluded pathways along the marina, independent restaurants and shopping along Park Street, and visit Spirits Alley on the former Naval Base all with all the small town character and charm of Alameda!



Easy Commute to San Francisco and Public Transportation - walk to AC Transit, BART Transfer, easy drive to Alameda Ferry, and a Casual Carpool Stop to San Francisco, Amtrak next door in Oakland.



Modern high end finishes with stainless steel appliances, including gas range, microwave, dishwasher, large refrigerator, full size washer and dryer and kitchen island.



Floor to Ceiling sliding glass windows provide natural light throughout the living area and kitchen, enclosed private balcony and roof top skydeck with full 360 degree views of the Bay Area, including Oakland and San Francisco skyline, Marin County and Penninsula.



Large modern gym and Resident Lounge/Business Center with PC, MAC and printer. Free Wifi provided in Resident Lounge and Sky Deck.



Open parking area in front of community with reserved parking available.



Now renting fully renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom apartments.