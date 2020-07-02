All apartments in Alameda
Panomar Apartments

1100 Pacific Marina · (504) 684-1884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA 94501
West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 12

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. Aug 11

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. Aug 14

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Panomar Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Located along the edge of Alameda in Marina Village. Panomar Apartments offers easy commutes and convenience in a secluded luxury setting.

Enjoy the local beach, secluded pathways along the marina, independent restaurants and shopping along Park Street, and visit Spirits Alley on the former Naval Base all with all the small town character and charm of Alameda!

Easy Commute to San Francisco and Public Transportation - walk to AC Transit, BART Transfer, easy drive to Alameda Ferry, and a Casual Carpool Stop to San Francisco, Amtrak next door in Oakland.

Modern high end finishes with stainless steel appliances, including gas range, microwave, dishwasher, large refrigerator, full size washer and dryer and kitchen island.

Floor to Ceiling sliding glass windows provide natural light throughout the living area and kitchen, enclosed private balcony and roof top skydeck with full 360 degree views of the Bay Area, including Oakland and San Francisco skyline, Marin County and Penninsula.

Large modern gym and Resident Lounge/Business Center with PC, MAC and printer. Free Wifi provided in Resident Lounge and Sky Deck.

Open parking area in front of community with reserved parking available.

Now renting fully renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $600+ OAC
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Deposit, $10 Resident Portal Setup
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500/Apartment
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50/Pet
restrictions: We are pet friendly! Stop by for a pet snack in the lounge. Enjoy the trails along the marina with your furry friend. Inquire for further details. Breed Restrictions Apply - 50 lbs. Max
Parking Details: Open parking area in front of community with reserved parking available.
Storage Details: Storage Available *Limited Spaces*
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Panomar Apartments have any available units?
Panomar Apartments has 11 units available starting at $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Panomar Apartments have?
Some of Panomar Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Panomar Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Panomar Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Panomar Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Panomar Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Panomar Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Panomar Apartments offers parking.
Does Panomar Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Panomar Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Panomar Apartments have a pool?
No, Panomar Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Panomar Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Panomar Apartments has accessible units.
Does Panomar Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Panomar Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Panomar Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Panomar Apartments has units with air conditioning.
