Amenities
Located along the edge of Alameda in Marina Village. Panomar Apartments offers easy commutes and convenience in a secluded luxury setting.
Enjoy the local beach, secluded pathways along the marina, independent restaurants and shopping along Park Street, and visit Spirits Alley on the former Naval Base all with all the small town character and charm of Alameda!
Easy Commute to San Francisco and Public Transportation - walk to AC Transit, BART Transfer, easy drive to Alameda Ferry, and a Casual Carpool Stop to San Francisco, Amtrak next door in Oakland.
Modern high end finishes with stainless steel appliances, including gas range, microwave, dishwasher, large refrigerator, full size washer and dryer and kitchen island.
Floor to Ceiling sliding glass windows provide natural light throughout the living area and kitchen, enclosed private balcony and roof top skydeck with full 360 degree views of the Bay Area, including Oakland and San Francisco skyline, Marin County and Penninsula.
Large modern gym and Resident Lounge/Business Center with PC, MAC and printer. Free Wifi provided in Resident Lounge and Sky Deck.
Open parking area in front of community with reserved parking available.
Now renting fully renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom apartments.