Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

Garden Court Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
557 Buena Vista Ave · (510) 824-8058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

557 Buena Vista Ave, Alameda, CA 94501
West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210B · Avail. Aug 23

$1,814

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212A · Avail. Aug 8

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 217B · Avail. Aug 7

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Garden Court Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
walk in closets
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
alarm system
bike storage
hot tub
key fob access
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Garden Court Apartments! We offer spacious one, two and three-bedroom homes for lease in Alameda, California. Our controlled-access environment is ready for your everyday comfort. A laundry center and swimming pool is a short walk from your apartment. Each smoke-free apartment features double pane windows with vertical blinds, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and all-electric appliances in the kitchen. Extra storage is available. We are just a short drive to shopping, dining, and entertainment, making Garden Court your ideal place to call home. Call today to tour your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person 18 yrs or older
Deposit: Based on background history
Additional: Insurance is highly recommended
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Contact for details
Parking Details: Assigned parking.
Storage Details: Storage closet when available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Garden Court Apartments have any available units?
Garden Court Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,814 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Garden Court Apartments have?
Some of Garden Court Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Garden Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Garden Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Garden Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Garden Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Garden Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Garden Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Garden Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Garden Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Garden Court Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Garden Court Apartments has a pool.
Does Garden Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Garden Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Garden Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Garden Court Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Garden Court Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Garden Court Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

