Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal carport walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal walk in closets patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool internet access alarm system bike storage hot tub key fob access smoke-free community

Welcome home to Garden Court Apartments! We offer spacious one, two and three-bedroom homes for lease in Alameda, California. Our controlled-access environment is ready for your everyday comfort. A laundry center and swimming pool is a short walk from your apartment. Each smoke-free apartment features double pane windows with vertical blinds, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and all-electric appliances in the kitchen. Extra storage is available. We are just a short drive to shopping, dining, and entertainment, making Garden Court your ideal place to call home. Call today to tour your new home.