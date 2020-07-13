All apartments in Alameda
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

9 Tullamore Place

9 Tullamore Place · (510) 523-1166 ext. 166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Tullamore Place, Alameda, CA 94502
Bay Farm Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Tullamore Place · Avail. now

$6,300

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 5000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
sauna
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
sauna
9 Tullamore Place - Stunning 3 story home with wood/carpet flooring throughout. This home boasts many amazing features including sauna+steam room, a game room, and the many windows provide beautiful bay views. Home includes 6 car garage, washer/dryer, 3 fireplaces, and a lovely back yard.

30% Rental Fee

Pets are negotiable, small dogs only.

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.

** WE ARE OPEN M-F 8:30AM-5:30PM
** TOURS ARE MADE M-F 9:30AM-4:30PM

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4743355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Tullamore Place have any available units?
9 Tullamore Place has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Tullamore Place have?
Some of 9 Tullamore Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Tullamore Place currently offering any rent specials?
9 Tullamore Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Tullamore Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Tullamore Place is pet friendly.
Does 9 Tullamore Place offer parking?
Yes, 9 Tullamore Place offers parking.
Does 9 Tullamore Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Tullamore Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Tullamore Place have a pool?
No, 9 Tullamore Place does not have a pool.
Does 9 Tullamore Place have accessible units?
No, 9 Tullamore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Tullamore Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Tullamore Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Tullamore Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Tullamore Place does not have units with air conditioning.
