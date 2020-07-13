Amenities

9 Tullamore Place - Stunning 3 story home with wood/carpet flooring throughout. This home boasts many amazing features including sauna+steam room, a game room, and the many windows provide beautiful bay views. Home includes 6 car garage, washer/dryer, 3 fireplaces, and a lovely back yard.



30% Rental Fee



Pets are negotiable, small dogs only.



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.



** WE ARE OPEN M-F 8:30AM-5:30PM

** TOURS ARE MADE M-F 9:30AM-4:30PM



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



No Pets Allowed



