Amenities
9 Tullamore Place - Stunning 3 story home with wood/carpet flooring throughout. This home boasts many amazing features including sauna+steam room, a game room, and the many windows provide beautiful bay views. Home includes 6 car garage, washer/dryer, 3 fireplaces, and a lovely back yard.
30% Rental Fee
Pets are negotiable, small dogs only.
Rental criteria as follows:
Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
** WE ARE OPEN M-F 8:30AM-5:30PM
** TOURS ARE MADE M-F 9:30AM-4:30PM
If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda
Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4743355)