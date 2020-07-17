462 Buena Vista

Amenities

30% Rental Fee - 562 Buena Vista - Newly remodeled apartment in a duplex building. Modern kitchen, new cabinets and new tile floor, granite counter top, island opened to the dinning room with 3 pendant lights and stools; separate dinning room; marble fireplace in living room, very good size private laundry room with hookups, plenty of cabinets and storage space.



New paint and new wood flooring through out four bedrooms, dining room and living room. New tile floor in bathrooms and kitchen. Brand new refrigerator and dishwasher. It is a very comfortable 4 bedrooms/2 baths apartment, upstairs unit. Building is sitting back away from main street.



Two off-street parking are included.

Pets are negotiable - $500 for dog or $250 for cat

Tenant pays all utilities.



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.

30% rental fee.



** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm

**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



(RLNE5870052)