Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

462 Buena Vista

462 Buena Vista Avenue · (510) 523-1166 ext. 166
Location

462 Buena Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 462 Buena Vista - Unit B · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
30% Rental Fee - 562 Buena Vista - Newly remodeled apartment in a duplex building. Modern kitchen, new cabinets and new tile floor, granite counter top, island opened to the dinning room with 3 pendant lights and stools; separate dinning room; marble fireplace in living room, very good size private laundry room with hookups, plenty of cabinets and storage space.

New paint and new wood flooring through out four bedrooms, dining room and living room. New tile floor in bathrooms and kitchen. Brand new refrigerator and dishwasher. It is a very comfortable 4 bedrooms/2 baths apartment, upstairs unit. Building is sitting back away from main street.

Two off-street parking are included.
Pets are negotiable - $500 for dog or $250 for cat
Tenant pays all utilities.

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
30% rental fee.

** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

(RLNE5870052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Buena Vista have any available units?
462 Buena Vista has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 462 Buena Vista have?
Some of 462 Buena Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
462 Buena Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Buena Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 462 Buena Vista is pet friendly.
Does 462 Buena Vista offer parking?
Yes, 462 Buena Vista offers parking.
Does 462 Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 Buena Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Buena Vista have a pool?
No, 462 Buena Vista does not have a pool.
Does 462 Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, 462 Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 Buena Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Buena Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 Buena Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
