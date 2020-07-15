Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3508 Catalina Ave Available 08/15/20 30% Rental Fee - 3508 Catalina Avenue ** Coming Soon** - Beautiful two story home 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Wood floors and carpet throughout, located in the heart of Harbor Bay and close to shopping centre, restaurants, and the ferry terminal. This lovely home is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and hook ups. Long driveway and 2 car attached garage.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Tenant to pay rent through bank transfer.

Tenant to maintain read yard (low maintenance required)



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.

30% rental fee.



** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm

**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



No Pets Allowed



