Alameda, CA
3508 Catalina Ave
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

3508 Catalina Ave

3508 Catalina Avenue · (510) 523-1166 ext. 166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3508 Catalina Avenue, Alameda, CA 94502
Bay Farm Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3508 Catalina Ave · Avail. Aug 15

$3,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3508 Catalina Ave Available 08/15/20 30% Rental Fee - 3508 Catalina Avenue ** Coming Soon** - Beautiful two story home 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Wood floors and carpet throughout, located in the heart of Harbor Bay and close to shopping centre, restaurants, and the ferry terminal. This lovely home is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and hook ups. Long driveway and 2 car attached garage.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Tenant to pay rent through bank transfer.
Tenant to maintain read yard (low maintenance required)

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
30% rental fee.

** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4571119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Catalina Ave have any available units?
3508 Catalina Ave has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3508 Catalina Ave have?
Some of 3508 Catalina Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Catalina Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Catalina Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Catalina Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3508 Catalina Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 3508 Catalina Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3508 Catalina Ave offers parking.
Does 3508 Catalina Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 Catalina Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Catalina Ave have a pool?
No, 3508 Catalina Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Catalina Ave have accessible units?
No, 3508 Catalina Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Catalina Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3508 Catalina Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3508 Catalina Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3508 Catalina Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
