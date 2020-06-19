All apartments in Alameda
Find more places like 2823 Bayview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alameda, CA
/
2823 Bayview Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

2823 Bayview Drive

2823 Bayview Drive · (510) 779-3026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alameda
See all
East End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2823 Bayview Drive, Alameda, CA 94501
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2823 Bayview Drive · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1892 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Alameda with upgrades - Watch our virtual tour on our website. Gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 bath house on a quiet street. Refinished hardwood floors and dual-pane windows throughout. Updated kitchen with all appliances, Marble counters, newer cabinets, dining area, large living room with fireplace. Walking distance to the beach, shops, and Just minutes from BART. Two car garage with laundry and storage. Backyard Patio with Lagoon access.

Virtual Tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zBEovtVVdKJ

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5708987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 Bayview Drive have any available units?
2823 Bayview Drive has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2823 Bayview Drive have?
Some of 2823 Bayview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 Bayview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2823 Bayview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 Bayview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2823 Bayview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 2823 Bayview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2823 Bayview Drive does offer parking.
Does 2823 Bayview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2823 Bayview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 Bayview Drive have a pool?
No, 2823 Bayview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2823 Bayview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2823 Bayview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 Bayview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2823 Bayview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2823 Bayview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2823 Bayview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2823 Bayview Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave
Alameda, CA 94501
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina
Alameda, CA 94501
Vue Alameda
1825 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct
Alameda, CA 94501
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms
Alameda Apartments with BalconyAlameda Apartments with Parking
Alameda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA
Dublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West End
East End

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity