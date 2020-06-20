2805 San Diego Rd. #B

Amenities

hardwood floors garage accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Sun Drenched Open Layout 6bd/ 3.5bth Home! Available Now 2 weeks free rent! FREE App - (to qualify for free app: Application fees will be refunded if the applicant is approved AND signs a lease. Ask if there are any apps ahead of you before applying)



Relaxing Bayside Living! This unit offers indoor/outdoor entertaining with a large backyard and spacious sunroom. Open floor plan kitchen, dining, and living room areas. Spacious kitchen perfect for cooking and entertaining. Fresh interior paint and hardwood floors throughout. This light-filled gem is close to SF, a Bay path, dining, shopping, and transportation.



Minutes walk away from the Ferry and the newly developed Alameda Landing shopping center.



30% Rental Fee. Paid by the Tenant.



Contact: 5107408239 (Text or Email preferred)

Email: leasing@vpmpropertymanagement.com



Details:



Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 3.5

Term: 12 months

Monthly Rent: $

Security Deposit: $

Pets: No

Parking: Garage

$100/ mo for water

30% Rental Fee. Paid by the Tenant.



Items needed when submitting an application:



* Last year's W2, or tax return if you are self-employed

* Two current pay stubs

* Most recent two month's bank statements

* A copy of Driver's License or ID



*Rental terms subject to change or amendments



*Rental requirements include (but are not limited to): Monthly income must be at least 3x the rent, 700 FICO score or better, no evictions



*Vision Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws and does not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.



*No more than two (2) occupants are allowed to reside in a studio. No more than three (3) occupants are allowed to reside in a one-bedroom unit. No more than five (5) occupants are allowed to reside in a two-bedroom unit.



James Gordon, Broker

License #01179996



(RLNE5729931)