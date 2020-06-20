All apartments in Alameda
2805 San Diego Rd. #B

2805 San Diego Road · (510) 740-8239
Location

2805 San Diego Road, Alameda, CA 94501
West End

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 2805 San Diego Rd. #B · Avail. now

$4,575

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Sun Drenched Open Layout 6bd/ 3.5bth Home! Available Now 2 weeks free rent! FREE App - (to qualify for free app: Application fees will be refunded if the applicant is approved AND signs a lease. Ask if there are any apps ahead of you before applying)

Relaxing Bayside Living! This unit offers indoor/outdoor entertaining with a large backyard and spacious sunroom. Open floor plan kitchen, dining, and living room areas. Spacious kitchen perfect for cooking and entertaining. Fresh interior paint and hardwood floors throughout. This light-filled gem is close to SF, a Bay path, dining, shopping, and transportation.

Minutes walk away from the Ferry and the newly developed Alameda Landing shopping center.

30% Rental Fee. Paid by the Tenant.

Contact: 5107408239 (Text or Email preferred)
Email: leasing@vpmpropertymanagement.com

Details:

Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 3.5
Term: 12 months
Monthly Rent: $
Security Deposit: $
Pets: No
Parking: Garage
$100/ mo for water
Items needed when submitting an application:

* Last year's W2, or tax return if you are self-employed
* Two current pay stubs
* Most recent two month's bank statements
* A copy of Driver's License or ID

*Rental terms subject to change or amendments

*Rental requirements include (but are not limited to): Monthly income must be at least 3x the rent, 700 FICO score or better, no evictions

*Vision Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws and does not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.

*No more than two (2) occupants are allowed to reside in a studio. No more than three (3) occupants are allowed to reside in a one-bedroom unit. No more than five (5) occupants are allowed to reside in a two-bedroom unit.

James Gordon, Broker
License #01179996

(RLNE5729931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 San Diego Rd. #B have any available units?
2805 San Diego Rd. #B has a unit available for $4,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2805 San Diego Rd. #B currently offering any rent specials?
2805 San Diego Rd. #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 San Diego Rd. #B pet-friendly?
No, 2805 San Diego Rd. #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 2805 San Diego Rd. #B offer parking?
Yes, 2805 San Diego Rd. #B does offer parking.
Does 2805 San Diego Rd. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 San Diego Rd. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 San Diego Rd. #B have a pool?
No, 2805 San Diego Rd. #B does not have a pool.
Does 2805 San Diego Rd. #B have accessible units?
Yes, 2805 San Diego Rd. #B has accessible units.
Does 2805 San Diego Rd. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 San Diego Rd. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 San Diego Rd. #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 San Diego Rd. #B does not have units with air conditioning.
