in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

2691 5th Street - Property Id: 304670



NOTE! This is a room for rent, not an entire apartment for rent.



You will be renting a bedroom and private bathroom inside of my townhome, living with my wife and me.



This modern townhouse style condo has exquisite high-end builder upgrades. Sophisticated entertainment wall with built-ins, mosaic and marble tiles, and fabulous floating fireplace. Custom over the top kitchen with top of the line appliances. Designer touches and modern finishes through out.



Across the street from Alameda Landing's shops, restaurants and entertainments. It is also across the driveway to the neighborhood park, visible from the kitchen window.



Quick Ferry ride to SF downtown or take the Free weekday shuttle to 12th St. BART. Water front developments down the street, is underway with water taxi to Jack London Sq., Bay trial, water front promenade, and Kayak launch.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2691-5th-st.-alameda-ca/304670

No Pets Allowed



