All apartments in Alameda
Find more places like 2691 5th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alameda, CA
/
2691 5th St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2691 5th St.

2691 5th St · (510) 501-5188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alameda
See all
East End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2691 5th St, Alameda, CA 94501
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
2691 5th Street - Property Id: 304670

NOTE! This is a room for rent, not an entire apartment for rent.

You will be renting a bedroom and private bathroom inside of my townhome, living with my wife and me.

This modern townhouse style condo has exquisite high-end builder upgrades. Sophisticated entertainment wall with built-ins, mosaic and marble tiles, and fabulous floating fireplace. Custom over the top kitchen with top of the line appliances. Designer touches and modern finishes through out.

Across the street from Alameda Landing's shops, restaurants and entertainments. It is also across the driveway to the neighborhood park, visible from the kitchen window.

Quick Ferry ride to SF downtown or take the Free weekday shuttle to 12th St. BART. Water front developments down the street, is underway with water taxi to Jack London Sq., Bay trial, water front promenade, and Kayak launch.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2691-5th-st.-alameda-ca/304670
Property Id 304670

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5953384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2691 5th St. have any available units?
2691 5th St. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2691 5th St. have?
Some of 2691 5th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2691 5th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2691 5th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2691 5th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2691 5th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 2691 5th St. offer parking?
No, 2691 5th St. does not offer parking.
Does 2691 5th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2691 5th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2691 5th St. have a pool?
No, 2691 5th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2691 5th St. have accessible units?
No, 2691 5th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2691 5th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2691 5th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2691 5th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2691 5th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2691 5th St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave
Alameda, CA 94501
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina
Alameda, CA 94501
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct
Alameda, CA 94501
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms
Alameda Apartments with BalconiesAlameda Apartments with Parking
Alameda Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CA
Vallejo, CAPalo Alto, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West End
East End

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity