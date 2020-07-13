All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like The Lexington Agoura Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
The Lexington Agoura Hills
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

The Lexington Agoura Hills

Open Now until 5:30pm
30856 Agoura Rd · (818) 273-6523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B11 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,156

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit H05 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,156

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit G05 · Avail. now

$2,171

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lexington Agoura Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
volleyball court
The Lexington Agoura Hills wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.

Conveniently located in the Las Virgenes area between San Fernando Valley and Ventura where great schools, shopping, and social amenities are at your fingertips. We are a quick commute to the Malibu ocean coastline, and adjacent to the vast terrain of the Santa Monica Mountains and trails. Enjoy summer fun by the pool, adventure, and local fun with Reyes Adobe nights!

At The Lexington Agoura Hills, you can find yourself a serene home amidst nature! Our homes feature one- and two-bedroom homes, modern renovations, spacious closets, high ceilings, washer and dryer in-unit, and private patios or balconies. Enjoy our swimming pool and spa, two lighted tennis courts, basketball court, BBQ/picnic areas, and ground-level covered

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per application
Deposit: $299-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300-$1000
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. A deposit and rent charge is required for each pet.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lexington Agoura Hills have any available units?
The Lexington Agoura Hills has 5 units available starting at $2,156 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Lexington Agoura Hills have?
Some of The Lexington Agoura Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lexington Agoura Hills currently offering any rent specials?
The Lexington Agoura Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lexington Agoura Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lexington Agoura Hills is pet friendly.
Does The Lexington Agoura Hills offer parking?
Yes, The Lexington Agoura Hills offers parking.
Does The Lexington Agoura Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lexington Agoura Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lexington Agoura Hills have a pool?
Yes, The Lexington Agoura Hills has a pool.
Does The Lexington Agoura Hills have accessible units?
No, The Lexington Agoura Hills does not have accessible units.
Does The Lexington Agoura Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lexington Agoura Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does The Lexington Agoura Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Lexington Agoura Hills has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Lexington Agoura Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GarageAgoura Hills Apartments with Gym
Agoura Hills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity