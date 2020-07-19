All apartments in Agoura Hills
5827 Stonecrest Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

5827 Stonecrest Drive

5827 Stonecrest Drive
Agoura Hills
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Location

5827 Stonecrest Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Morrison Ranch

Amenities

4 Bedroom Single story Home in Agoura Hills! Located on a beautiful corner lot in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all. Remodeled chef's kitchen opens to the family room with wonderful eat-in kitchen space, granite counters, lots of storage, Thermador range, stainless steel appliances, limestone pendent lights, recessed lighting and separate wet bar with fridge. Easy flowing floor-plan includes high ceilings, formal living and dining rooms, plantation shutters, dual pane windows, Hansgrohe faucets and dramatic Art-Deco double front doors. Master suite includes a walk-in closet and luxurious en-suite bathroom! Awesome Backyard! You will love this space... something for everyone! Built-in outdoor BBQ kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, bar seating, mounted Flat Screen and Cabana fan under the covered patio, Putting Green, Sport Court AND an endless pool. Close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, fwy access, biking and hiking trails and less than 30 minutes from the beach! Las Virgenes School System

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 Stonecrest Drive have any available units?
5827 Stonecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5827 Stonecrest Drive have?
Some of 5827 Stonecrest Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 Stonecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Stonecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Stonecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5827 Stonecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5827 Stonecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 5827 Stonecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5827 Stonecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 Stonecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Stonecrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5827 Stonecrest Drive has a pool.
Does 5827 Stonecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5827 Stonecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Stonecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5827 Stonecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5827 Stonecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5827 Stonecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
