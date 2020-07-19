5827 Stonecrest Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom Single story Home in Agoura Hills! Located on a beautiful corner lot in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all. Remodeled chef's kitchen opens to the family room with wonderful eat-in kitchen space, granite counters, lots of storage, Thermador range, stainless steel appliances, limestone pendent lights, recessed lighting and separate wet bar with fridge. Easy flowing floor-plan includes high ceilings, formal living and dining rooms, plantation shutters, dual pane windows, Hansgrohe faucets and dramatic Art-Deco double front doors. Master suite includes a walk-in closet and luxurious en-suite bathroom! Awesome Backyard! You will love this space... something for everyone! Built-in outdoor BBQ kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, bar seating, mounted Flat Screen and Cabana fan under the covered patio, Putting Green, Sport Court AND an endless pool. Close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, fwy access, biking and hiking trails and less than 30 minutes from the beach! Las Virgenes School System