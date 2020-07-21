5544 Softwind Way, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Hillrise
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to Hillrise community, one story gorgeously remodeled home, laminated wood floor, central AC, recess lighting, new roof, new kitchen, new appliances, two car attached garage, feels and looks like a new home. Ready for move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5544 Softwind Way have any available units?
5544 Softwind Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5544 Softwind Way have?
Some of 5544 Softwind Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5544 Softwind Way currently offering any rent specials?
5544 Softwind Way is not currently offering any rent specials.