All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 5544 Softwind Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
5544 Softwind Way
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

5544 Softwind Way

5544 Softwind Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

5544 Softwind Way, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Hillrise

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to Hillrise community, one story gorgeously remodeled home, laminated wood floor, central AC, recess lighting, new roof, new kitchen, new appliances, two car attached garage, feels and looks like a new home. Ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5544 Softwind Way have any available units?
5544 Softwind Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5544 Softwind Way have?
Some of 5544 Softwind Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5544 Softwind Way currently offering any rent specials?
5544 Softwind Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5544 Softwind Way pet-friendly?
No, 5544 Softwind Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5544 Softwind Way offer parking?
Yes, 5544 Softwind Way offers parking.
Does 5544 Softwind Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5544 Softwind Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5544 Softwind Way have a pool?
No, 5544 Softwind Way does not have a pool.
Does 5544 Softwind Way have accessible units?
No, 5544 Softwind Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5544 Softwind Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5544 Softwind Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5544 Softwind Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5544 Softwind Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAgoura Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Agoura Hills Apartments with GaragesAgoura Hills Apartments with Gyms
Agoura Hills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAPine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons