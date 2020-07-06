5439 Fairview Place

Amenities
Rare Find gated estate located in prestigious Old Agoura. This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bath home has been completely remodeled. The upgraded gourmet kitchen offers an oversized center island, custom granite countertops, maple cabinets, viking appliances,ss built-in refrigerator. 2 master suites(one up,one down)Newer hardwood floors and travertine stone floors throughout, 3 fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, pool, fire pit and manicured landscape, lush lawns, and mature trees. Don't miss this opportunity!