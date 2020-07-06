All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

5439 Fairview Place

5439 Fairview Place · No Longer Available
Location

5439 Fairview Place, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Old Agoura

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Rare Find gated estate located in prestigious Old Agoura. This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bath home has been completely remodeled. The upgraded gourmet kitchen offers an oversized center island, custom granite countertops, maple cabinets, viking appliances,ss built-in refrigerator. 2 master suites(one up,one down)Newer hardwood floors and travertine stone floors throughout, 3 fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, pool, fire pit and manicured landscape, lush lawns, and mature trees. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5439 Fairview Place have any available units?
5439 Fairview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5439 Fairview Place have?
Some of 5439 Fairview Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5439 Fairview Place currently offering any rent specials?
5439 Fairview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5439 Fairview Place pet-friendly?
No, 5439 Fairview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5439 Fairview Place offer parking?
Yes, 5439 Fairview Place offers parking.
Does 5439 Fairview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5439 Fairview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5439 Fairview Place have a pool?
Yes, 5439 Fairview Place has a pool.
Does 5439 Fairview Place have accessible units?
No, 5439 Fairview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5439 Fairview Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5439 Fairview Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5439 Fairview Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5439 Fairview Place does not have units with air conditioning.

