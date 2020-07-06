5439 Fairview Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool

Rare Find gated estate located in prestigious Old Agoura. This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bath home has been completely remodeled. The upgraded gourmet kitchen offers an oversized center island, custom granite countertops, maple cabinets, viking appliances,ss built-in refrigerator. 2 master suites(one up,one down)Newer hardwood floors and travertine stone floors throughout, 3 fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, pool, fire pit and manicured landscape, lush lawns, and mature trees. Don't miss this opportunity!