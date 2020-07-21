All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 5355 Lake Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
5355 Lake Crest Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:10 AM

5355 Lake Crest Drive

5355 Lake Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5355 Lake Crest Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Lake Lindero

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
undefined

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive have any available units?
5355 Lake Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
Is 5355 Lake Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5355 Lake Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5355 Lake Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5355 Lake Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5355 Lake Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5355 Lake Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 5355 Lake Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5355 Lake Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5355 Lake Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5355 Lake Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAgoura Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Agoura Hills Apartments with GaragesAgoura Hills Apartments with Gyms
Agoura Hills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAPine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons