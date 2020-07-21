Rent Calculator
5355 Lake Crest Drive
5355 Lake Crest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5355 Lake Crest Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Lake Lindero
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive have any available units?
5355 Lake Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Agoura Hills, CA
.
Is 5355 Lake Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5355 Lake Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5355 Lake Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5355 Lake Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills
.
Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5355 Lake Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5355 Lake Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 5355 Lake Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5355 Lake Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5355 Lake Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5355 Lake Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5355 Lake Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
