All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 5300 Francisca Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
5300 Francisca Way
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

5300 Francisca Way

5300 Francisca Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

5300 Francisca Way, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Forest Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Largest Model over 2000 SQ/Ft and located in Highly acclaimed Las Virgenes School District and prime Community of Oakview Gardens with Pool and Spa. Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, new polished Quartz counter top & sink, coffered ceiling, recessed lights, kitchen garden window and eating area, updated new luxury, wood-like vinly laminate flooring upstairs & same newer flooring downstairs, Formal dining room has a mirrored accented wall. Huge family room or den with cozy fireplace. Master suite with crown moldings and walking closet. there are 2 other bedrooms, All 3 bedrooms with new ceiling fans & new window coverings. New paint and crown molding thruought. Backyard with new covered patio and view. Two car garage with auto opener. Near free way and new Mediterranean shopping center galore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Francisca Way have any available units?
5300 Francisca Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5300 Francisca Way have?
Some of 5300 Francisca Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Francisca Way currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Francisca Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Francisca Way pet-friendly?
No, 5300 Francisca Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5300 Francisca Way offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Francisca Way offers parking.
Does 5300 Francisca Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Francisca Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Francisca Way have a pool?
Yes, 5300 Francisca Way has a pool.
Does 5300 Francisca Way have accessible units?
No, 5300 Francisca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Francisca Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Francisca Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Francisca Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 Francisca Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAgoura Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Agoura Hills Apartments with GaragesAgoura Hills Apartments with Gyms
Agoura Hills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAPine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons