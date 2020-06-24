Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 30601 Janlor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
30601 Janlor Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
30601 Janlor Drive
30601 Janlor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
30601 Janlor Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Morrison Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30601 Janlor Drive have any available units?
30601 Janlor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Agoura Hills, CA
.
What amenities does 30601 Janlor Drive have?
Some of 30601 Janlor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 30601 Janlor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30601 Janlor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30601 Janlor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30601 Janlor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills
.
Does 30601 Janlor Drive offer parking?
No, 30601 Janlor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30601 Janlor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30601 Janlor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30601 Janlor Drive have a pool?
No, 30601 Janlor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30601 Janlor Drive have accessible units?
No, 30601 Janlor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30601 Janlor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30601 Janlor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 30601 Janlor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30601 Janlor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Similar Pages
Agoura Hills 1 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with Gym
Agoura Hills Apartments with Pool
Agoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Oxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Whittier, CA
Lancaster, CA
Camarillo, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Alhambra, CA
Lomita, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CA
San Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Del Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CA
San Pasqual, CA
East San Gabriel, CA
Channel Islands Beach, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons