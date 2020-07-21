All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM

30488 Passageway Place

30488 Passageway Place · No Longer Available
Location

30488 Passageway Place, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Reyes Adobe

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
undefined

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30488 Passageway Place have any available units?
30488 Passageway Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 30488 Passageway Place have?
Some of 30488 Passageway Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30488 Passageway Place currently offering any rent specials?
30488 Passageway Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30488 Passageway Place pet-friendly?
No, 30488 Passageway Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 30488 Passageway Place offer parking?
Yes, 30488 Passageway Place offers parking.
Does 30488 Passageway Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30488 Passageway Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30488 Passageway Place have a pool?
Yes, 30488 Passageway Place has a pool.
Does 30488 Passageway Place have accessible units?
No, 30488 Passageway Place does not have accessible units.
Does 30488 Passageway Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30488 Passageway Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 30488 Passageway Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 30488 Passageway Place does not have units with air conditioning.
