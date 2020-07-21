Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 30488 Passageway Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
30488 Passageway Place
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
30488 Passageway Place
30488 Passageway Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
30488 Passageway Place, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Reyes Adobe
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30488 Passageway Place have any available units?
30488 Passageway Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Agoura Hills, CA
.
What amenities does 30488 Passageway Place have?
Some of 30488 Passageway Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 30488 Passageway Place currently offering any rent specials?
30488 Passageway Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30488 Passageway Place pet-friendly?
No, 30488 Passageway Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills
.
Does 30488 Passageway Place offer parking?
Yes, 30488 Passageway Place offers parking.
Does 30488 Passageway Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30488 Passageway Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30488 Passageway Place have a pool?
Yes, 30488 Passageway Place has a pool.
Does 30488 Passageway Place have accessible units?
No, 30488 Passageway Place does not have accessible units.
Does 30488 Passageway Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30488 Passageway Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 30488 Passageway Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 30488 Passageway Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Similar Pages
Agoura Hills 1 Bedroom Apartments
Agoura Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Agoura Hills Apartments with Garages
Agoura Hills Apartments with Gyms
Agoura Hills Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Torrance, CA
Oxnard, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Whittier, CA
Downey, CA
Lancaster, CA
Palmdale, CA
Camarillo, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Artesia, CA
Oak Park, CA
Seal Beach, CA
San Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Del Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CA
San Pasqual, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CA
San Marino, CA
Malibu, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Westmont, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons