Agoura Hills, CA
29731 Strawberry Hill Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

29731 Strawberry Hill Dr

29731 Strawberry Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29731 Strawberry Hill Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Forest Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
29731 - Property Id: 243967

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243967
Property Id 243967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5642285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr have any available units?
29731 Strawberry Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr have?
Some of 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29731 Strawberry Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 29731 Strawberry Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

