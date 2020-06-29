All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 29159 Oakpath Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
29159 Oakpath Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

29159 Oakpath Drive

29159 Oakpath Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

29159 Oakpath Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Hillrise

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
undefined

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29159 Oakpath Drive have any available units?
29159 Oakpath Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
Is 29159 Oakpath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29159 Oakpath Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29159 Oakpath Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29159 Oakpath Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 29159 Oakpath Drive offer parking?
No, 29159 Oakpath Drive does not offer parking.
Does 29159 Oakpath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29159 Oakpath Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29159 Oakpath Drive have a pool?
No, 29159 Oakpath Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29159 Oakpath Drive have accessible units?
No, 29159 Oakpath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29159 Oakpath Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29159 Oakpath Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29159 Oakpath Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29159 Oakpath Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Pool
Agoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons