Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146

28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard · (818) 404-7573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28947 Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Downtown Agoura Hills

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 Available 04/04/21 Newly renovated 2+1 Agoura Hills Condo - Newly renovated 2+1 + Master Bedroom Vanity. Common Area Swimming Pool, Gated Community, Near Agoura High School, Includes 2 parking spaces. Walking distance to Ralph's and Vons grocery stores, restaurants, CVS and Rite Aid pharmacies. Easy access to 101 Freeway, public transportation, award winning schools, parks, and recreation. Part of the award winning Las Virgines School District.,

(RLNE5677241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 have any available units?
28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
Is 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 currently offering any rent specials?
28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 pet-friendly?
No, 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 offer parking?
Yes, 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 does offer parking.
Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 have a pool?
Yes, 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 has a pool.
Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 have accessible units?
No, 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 does not have accessible units.
Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 have units with air conditioning?
No, 28947 Thousand Oaks Blvd., #146 does not have units with air conditioning.
