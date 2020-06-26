28829 Barragan Street

Amenities

Beautiful single-story in Fountainwood just finishing renovations. Mahogany leaded-glass double-door entry. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with walnut cabinetry, slab granite countertops and stainless appliances. Wood laminate flooring throughout entry and living areas. Newer carpet in bedrooms. Both bathrooms updated with newer walnut cabinetry and granite countertops. Smooth ceilings and neutral paint throughout. All newer window blinds installed. Private backyard on a quiet street. Las Virgenes School District.