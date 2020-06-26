All apartments in Agoura Hills
Location

28829 Barragan Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
North Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single-story in Fountainwood just finishing renovations. Mahogany leaded-glass double-door entry. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with walnut cabinetry, slab granite countertops and stainless appliances. Wood laminate flooring throughout entry and living areas. Newer carpet in bedrooms. Both bathrooms updated with newer walnut cabinetry and granite countertops. Smooth ceilings and neutral paint throughout. All newer window blinds installed. Private backyard on a quiet street. Las Virgenes School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28829 Barragan Street have any available units?
28829 Barragan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 28829 Barragan Street have?
Some of 28829 Barragan Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28829 Barragan Street currently offering any rent specials?
28829 Barragan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28829 Barragan Street pet-friendly?
No, 28829 Barragan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 28829 Barragan Street offer parking?
Yes, 28829 Barragan Street offers parking.
Does 28829 Barragan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28829 Barragan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28829 Barragan Street have a pool?
No, 28829 Barragan Street does not have a pool.
Does 28829 Barragan Street have accessible units?
No, 28829 Barragan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28829 Barragan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28829 Barragan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 28829 Barragan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 28829 Barragan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
