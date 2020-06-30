28752 Timberlane Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 North Village
NEWLY REMODELED ONE-STORY HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD IN AGOURA HILLS; BRIGHT AND OPEN; HIGH-CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM & FAMILY ROOM; FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM; FORMAL DINING ROOM; OPEN KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES; 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATH INCLUDING A MASTER SUITE; FAMILY ROOM SLIDING DOORS OPEN TO A LOW-MAINTENANCE BACK YARD WITH FRUIT TREES; ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
