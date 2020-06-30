28752 Timberlane Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY REMODELED ONE-STORY HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD IN AGOURA HILLS; BRIGHT AND OPEN; HIGH-CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM & FAMILY ROOM; FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM; FORMAL DINING ROOM; OPEN KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES; 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATH INCLUDING A MASTER SUITE; FAMILY ROOM SLIDING DOORS OPEN TO A LOW-MAINTENANCE BACK YARD WITH FRUIT TREES; ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS.