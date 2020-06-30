All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 28752 Timberlane Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
28752 Timberlane Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:15 AM

28752 Timberlane Street

28752 Timberlane Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

28752 Timberlane Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
North Village

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY REMODELED ONE-STORY HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD IN AGOURA HILLS; BRIGHT AND OPEN; HIGH-CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM & FAMILY ROOM; FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM; FORMAL DINING ROOM; OPEN KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES; 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATH INCLUDING A MASTER SUITE; FAMILY ROOM SLIDING DOORS OPEN TO A LOW-MAINTENANCE BACK YARD WITH FRUIT TREES; ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28752 Timberlane Street have any available units?
28752 Timberlane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 28752 Timberlane Street have?
Some of 28752 Timberlane Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28752 Timberlane Street currently offering any rent specials?
28752 Timberlane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28752 Timberlane Street pet-friendly?
No, 28752 Timberlane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 28752 Timberlane Street offer parking?
Yes, 28752 Timberlane Street offers parking.
Does 28752 Timberlane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28752 Timberlane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28752 Timberlane Street have a pool?
No, 28752 Timberlane Street does not have a pool.
Does 28752 Timberlane Street have accessible units?
No, 28752 Timberlane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28752 Timberlane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28752 Timberlane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28752 Timberlane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 28752 Timberlane Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Pool
Agoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons