28558 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 - Wonderful home in desirable Annandale community of Agoura Hills! This 2 bed 2 bath end unit sits in a quiet location and features new paint, a charming fireplace and 2 private patios. Includes refrigerator, washer, dryer and access to association pool, spa, clubhouse and greenbelt areas. Close to shopping, schools and parks. Will consider pets. Available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information or to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5870060)