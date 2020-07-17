All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

28558 Conejo View Drive

28558 Conejo View Drive · (805) 777-0033 ext. 1
Location

28558 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
East Agoura

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28558 Conejo View Drive · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
28558 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 - Wonderful home in desirable Annandale community of Agoura Hills! This 2 bed 2 bath end unit sits in a quiet location and features new paint, a charming fireplace and 2 private patios. Includes refrigerator, washer, dryer and access to association pool, spa, clubhouse and greenbelt areas. Close to shopping, schools and parks. Will consider pets. Available now! Please visit www.ThePliskyGroup.com for more information or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5870060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28558 Conejo View Drive have any available units?
28558 Conejo View Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28558 Conejo View Drive have?
Some of 28558 Conejo View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28558 Conejo View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28558 Conejo View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28558 Conejo View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28558 Conejo View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28558 Conejo View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28558 Conejo View Drive offers parking.
Does 28558 Conejo View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28558 Conejo View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28558 Conejo View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28558 Conejo View Drive has a pool.
Does 28558 Conejo View Drive have accessible units?
No, 28558 Conejo View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28558 Conejo View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28558 Conejo View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28558 Conejo View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28558 Conejo View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
