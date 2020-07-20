27574 RONDELL Street

Amenities

Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Stunning 3 bedroom 2 story elegant townhome. Hardwood floors, remodeled baths, upgraded windows and elegant chandeliers. Charming courtyard entry. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with dining area. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Charming & private back patio. Attached 2 car garage. Private laundry. Lovely community with park like grounds, pool & tennis courts. Convenient location. Easy freeway access. Close to Agoura/Calabasas Community Center, De Anza Park, trails, shopping, award winning Las Virgenes School District and Malibu beaches.