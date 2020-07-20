All apartments in Agoura Hills
27574 RONDELL Street

Location

27574 Rondell Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Historic Quarter

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning 3 bedroom 2 story elegant townhome. Hardwood floors, remodeled baths, upgraded windows and elegant chandeliers. Charming courtyard entry. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with dining area. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Charming & private back patio. Attached 2 car garage. Private laundry. Lovely community with park like grounds, pool & tennis courts. Convenient location. Easy freeway access. Close to Agoura/Calabasas Community Center, De Anza Park, trails, shopping, award winning Las Virgenes School District and Malibu beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27574 RONDELL Street have any available units?
27574 RONDELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 27574 RONDELL Street have?
Some of 27574 RONDELL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27574 RONDELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
27574 RONDELL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27574 RONDELL Street pet-friendly?
No, 27574 RONDELL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 27574 RONDELL Street offer parking?
Yes, 27574 RONDELL Street offers parking.
Does 27574 RONDELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27574 RONDELL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27574 RONDELL Street have a pool?
Yes, 27574 RONDELL Street has a pool.
Does 27574 RONDELL Street have accessible units?
No, 27574 RONDELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27574 RONDELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27574 RONDELL Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 27574 RONDELL Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 27574 RONDELL Street does not have units with air conditioning.
