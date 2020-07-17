All apartments in Acton
33105 Santiago Road # 96
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

33105 Santiago Road # 96

33105 Santiago Road · (661) 600-6410
Location

33105 Santiago Road, Acton, CA 93510
Acton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33105 Santiago Road # 96 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1776 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Lovely Home With A View in Very Desirable Stallion Meadows! - Available now is this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 baths home with a Den/Office room in a very desirable Stallion Meadows. Spacious living room with fireplace and dining room. Master bedroom includes 2 closets (one is a walk-in closet), master bathroom with large separate bathtub and shower and a skylight. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinets and drawers, middle kitchen island, dinette area, laundry room off the kitchen. Covered carport driveway and guest parking nearby. Side covered patio where you can enjoy the morning or late afternoon fresh air. Storage shed included. Enjoy the amenities of the clubhouse, tennis courts, and pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, and freeway. Monthly rent includes gardener. Application fee of $42.00 per adult. Move-in costs include the first month's rent and security deposit of one to two month's rent dependent on qualifications. Most pets are welcomed with an additional pet deposit. For additional information please contact Valleywide Leasing at (818) 471-4272 or julie@valleywideleasing.com. To schedule a viewing and to apply, please visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease.

(RLNE5917552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33105 Santiago Road # 96 have any available units?
33105 Santiago Road # 96 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33105 Santiago Road # 96 have?
Some of 33105 Santiago Road # 96's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33105 Santiago Road # 96 currently offering any rent specials?
33105 Santiago Road # 96 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33105 Santiago Road # 96 pet-friendly?
Yes, 33105 Santiago Road # 96 is pet friendly.
Does 33105 Santiago Road # 96 offer parking?
Yes, 33105 Santiago Road # 96 offers parking.
Does 33105 Santiago Road # 96 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33105 Santiago Road # 96 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33105 Santiago Road # 96 have a pool?
Yes, 33105 Santiago Road # 96 has a pool.
Does 33105 Santiago Road # 96 have accessible units?
No, 33105 Santiago Road # 96 does not have accessible units.
Does 33105 Santiago Road # 96 have units with dishwashers?
No, 33105 Santiago Road # 96 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33105 Santiago Road # 96 have units with air conditioning?
No, 33105 Santiago Road # 96 does not have units with air conditioning.
