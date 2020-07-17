33105 Santiago Road # 96

Amenities

Lovely Home With A View in Very Desirable Stallion Meadows! - Available now is this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 baths home with a Den/Office room in a very desirable Stallion Meadows. Spacious living room with fireplace and dining room. Master bedroom includes 2 closets (one is a walk-in closet), master bathroom with large separate bathtub and shower and a skylight. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinets and drawers, middle kitchen island, dinette area, laundry room off the kitchen. Covered carport driveway and guest parking nearby. Side covered patio where you can enjoy the morning or late afternoon fresh air. Storage shed included. Enjoy the amenities of the clubhouse, tennis courts, and pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, and freeway. Monthly rent includes gardener. Application fee of $42.00 per adult. Move-in costs include the first month's rent and security deposit of one to two month's rent dependent on qualifications. Most pets are welcomed with an additional pet deposit. For additional information please contact Valleywide Leasing at (818) 471-4272 or julie@valleywideleasing.com. To schedule a viewing and to apply, please visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease.



(RLNE5917552)