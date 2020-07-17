All apartments in Yuma
5707 E. 32nd St. #24

5707 East 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5707 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ 85365
Country Roads Rv Village

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
COUNTRY ROADS/55 + RV VILLAGE - Long Term Furnished Rental in 55+ Community. Contact Jonna Ethington (928)941-6744 for additional. details and to schedule showings.

(RLNE5748400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 have any available units?
5707 E. 32nd St. #24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yuma, AZ.
How much is rent in Yuma, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Yuma Rent Report.
Is 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 currently offering any rent specials?
5707 E. 32nd St. #24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 pet-friendly?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yuma.
Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 offer parking?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 does not offer parking.
Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 have a pool?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 does not have a pool.
Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 have accessible units?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 does not have units with air conditioning.

