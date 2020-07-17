Sign Up
Home
/
Yuma, AZ
/
5707 E. 32nd St. #24
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
5707 E. 32nd St. #24
5707 East 32nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5707 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ 85365
Country Roads Rv Village
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
COUNTRY ROADS/55 + RV VILLAGE - Long Term Furnished Rental in 55+ Community. Contact Jonna Ethington (928)941-6744 for additional. details and to schedule showings.
(RLNE5748400)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 have any available units?
5707 E. 32nd St. #24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yuma, AZ
.
How much is rent in Yuma, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Yuma Rent Report
.
Is 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 currently offering any rent specials?
5707 E. 32nd St. #24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 pet-friendly?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Yuma
.
Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 offer parking?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 does not offer parking.
Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 have a pool?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 does not have a pool.
Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 have accessible units?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5707 E. 32nd St. #24 does not have units with air conditioning.
