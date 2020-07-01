All apartments in Yuma
2989 W 14 ST
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

2989 W 14 ST

2989 West 14th Street · (928) 343-9415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2989 West 14th Street, Yuma, AZ 85364
Rancho Serreno

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, bright, luscious pool home for rent in Rancho Sereno 5. Rent includes pool service and landscaping! Four large bedrooms with plush carpet, two full bathrooms. Master bath has separated double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Master walk-in closet and separate access to backyard. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Three car attached automatic garage. Large fenced pool and lush landscaping. Sunken living room with bay window. Kitchen island, breakfast bar, gas stove, with refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2989 W 14 ST have any available units?
2989 W 14 ST has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Yuma, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Yuma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2989 W 14 ST have?
Some of 2989 W 14 ST's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2989 W 14 ST currently offering any rent specials?
2989 W 14 ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2989 W 14 ST pet-friendly?
No, 2989 W 14 ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yuma.
Does 2989 W 14 ST offer parking?
Yes, 2989 W 14 ST offers parking.
Does 2989 W 14 ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2989 W 14 ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2989 W 14 ST have a pool?
Yes, 2989 W 14 ST has a pool.
Does 2989 W 14 ST have accessible units?
No, 2989 W 14 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2989 W 14 ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2989 W 14 ST does not have units with dishwashers.
