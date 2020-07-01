2989 W 14 ST

Amenities
Beautiful, bright, luscious pool home for rent in Rancho Sereno 5. Rent includes pool service and landscaping! Four large bedrooms with plush carpet, two full bathrooms. Master bath has separated double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Master walk-in closet and separate access to backyard. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Three car attached automatic garage. Large fenced pool and lush landscaping. Sunken living room with bay window. Kitchen island, breakfast bar, gas stove, with refrigerator included.