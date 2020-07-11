Rent Calculator
All apartments in Yuma
Home
/
Yuma, AZ
/
2956 W LISBON
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2956 W LISBON
2956 West Lisbon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2956 West Lisbon Street, Yuma, AZ 85364
Rancho Viejo
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully remodeled home extremely close to many schools K-12, shopping and so much more! Rent includes pool, landscaping and pest control service. Tenant pays for the chemicals.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2956 W LISBON have any available units?
2956 W LISBON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yuma, AZ
.
How much is rent in Yuma, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Yuma Rent Report
.
Is 2956 W LISBON currently offering any rent specials?
2956 W LISBON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 W LISBON pet-friendly?
No, 2956 W LISBON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Yuma
.
Does 2956 W LISBON offer parking?
No, 2956 W LISBON does not offer parking.
Does 2956 W LISBON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2956 W LISBON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 W LISBON have a pool?
Yes, 2956 W LISBON has a pool.
Does 2956 W LISBON have accessible units?
No, 2956 W LISBON does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 W LISBON have units with dishwashers?
No, 2956 W LISBON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2956 W LISBON have units with air conditioning?
No, 2956 W LISBON does not have units with air conditioning.
