Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

1480 S 4 AVE

1480 South 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1480 South 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364
Los Altos

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Formerly DeBell's Music. High traffic location on 4th Ave. 1900 sq. ft., paved parking, corner lot. Tenant pays water & electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 S 4 AVE have any available units?
1480 S 4 AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yuma, AZ.
How much is rent in Yuma, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Yuma Rent Report.
Is 1480 S 4 AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1480 S 4 AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 S 4 AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1480 S 4 AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yuma.
Does 1480 S 4 AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1480 S 4 AVE offers parking.
Does 1480 S 4 AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 S 4 AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 S 4 AVE have a pool?
No, 1480 S 4 AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1480 S 4 AVE have accessible units?
No, 1480 S 4 AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 S 4 AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 S 4 AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 S 4 AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 S 4 AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

