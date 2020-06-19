1253 S 13 AVE

1253 South 13th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364 Santa Maria
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready! Centrally located with just under 2000 SqFt of living space. Featuring 2 living areas and large bedrooms. Just at the end of a Cul-de-Sac with ample backyard space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
