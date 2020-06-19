All apartments in Yuma
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1253 S 13 AVE

1253 South 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1253 South 13th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364
Santa Maria

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready! Centrally located with just under 2000 SqFt of living space. Featuring 2 living areas and large bedrooms. Just at the end of a Cul-de-Sac with ample backyard space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 S 13 AVE have any available units?
1253 S 13 AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yuma, AZ.
How much is rent in Yuma, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Yuma Rent Report.
Is 1253 S 13 AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1253 S 13 AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 S 13 AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1253 S 13 AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yuma.
Does 1253 S 13 AVE offer parking?
No, 1253 S 13 AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1253 S 13 AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 S 13 AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 S 13 AVE have a pool?
No, 1253 S 13 AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1253 S 13 AVE have accessible units?
No, 1253 S 13 AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 S 13 AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 S 13 AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1253 S 13 AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1253 S 13 AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
