Youngtown, AZ
9043 N 115 Drive
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:09 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9043 N 115 Drive
9043 N 115th Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
9043 N 115th Dr, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Agua Fria Ranch
Amenities
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9043 N 115 Drive have any available units?
9043 N 115 Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Youngtown, AZ
.
What amenities does 9043 N 115 Drive have?
Some of 9043 N 115 Drive's amenities include parking, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9043 N 115 Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9043 N 115 Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9043 N 115 Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9043 N 115 Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Youngtown
.
Does 9043 N 115 Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9043 N 115 Drive offers parking.
Does 9043 N 115 Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9043 N 115 Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9043 N 115 Drive have a pool?
No, 9043 N 115 Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9043 N 115 Drive have accessible units?
No, 9043 N 115 Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9043 N 115 Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9043 N 115 Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9043 N 115 Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9043 N 115 Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
