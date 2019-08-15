All apartments in Youngtown
Find more places like 11615 W CHERYL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Youngtown, AZ
/
11615 W CHERYL Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

11615 W CHERYL Drive

11615 West Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11615 West Cheryl Drive, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Agua Fria Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 BD, 2BA home! Large, upgraded tile in all the right places! Upgraded staggered cabinets in kitchen, Separate living and family rooms, split floor plan, master with walk-in closet, attractive, modern light fixtures and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11615 W CHERYL Drive have any available units?
11615 W CHERYL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
What amenities does 11615 W CHERYL Drive have?
Some of 11615 W CHERYL Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11615 W CHERYL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11615 W CHERYL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11615 W CHERYL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11615 W CHERYL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngtown.
Does 11615 W CHERYL Drive offer parking?
No, 11615 W CHERYL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11615 W CHERYL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11615 W CHERYL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11615 W CHERYL Drive have a pool?
No, 11615 W CHERYL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11615 W CHERYL Drive have accessible units?
No, 11615 W CHERYL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11615 W CHERYL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11615 W CHERYL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11615 W CHERYL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11615 W CHERYL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
El Mirage, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZParadise Valley, AZCave Creek, AZCarefree, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College