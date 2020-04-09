All apartments in Youngtown
11580 West Duran Avenue

11580 West Duran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11580 West Duran Avenue, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Agua Fria Ranch

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Very Clean Home For Lease. Big kitchen with lots of cabinet space.Large Living room with new ceiling fan. Pass through the double doors to the home office. This house feels like new when you walk in. Energy efficient Pulte Home. DON'T MISS THIS INCREDIBLE HOME! MOVE IN NOW!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11580 West Duran Avenue have any available units?
11580 West Duran Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Youngtown, AZ.
Is 11580 West Duran Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11580 West Duran Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11580 West Duran Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11580 West Duran Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngtown.
Does 11580 West Duran Avenue offer parking?
No, 11580 West Duran Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11580 West Duran Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11580 West Duran Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11580 West Duran Avenue have a pool?
No, 11580 West Duran Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11580 West Duran Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11580 West Duran Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11580 West Duran Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11580 West Duran Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11580 West Duran Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11580 West Duran Avenue has units with air conditioning.
