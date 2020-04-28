Rent Calculator
All apartments in Youngtown
Find more places like 11404 N 113TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Youngtown, AZ
/
11404 N 113TH Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:58 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11404 N 113TH Drive
11404 North 113th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11404 North 113th Drive, Youngtown, AZ 85363
Youngtown
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Perfect home to come and relax. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is priced right and in a great location for shopping and access to major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11404 N 113TH Drive have any available units?
11404 N 113TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Youngtown, AZ
.
Is 11404 N 113TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11404 N 113TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11404 N 113TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11404 N 113TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Youngtown
.
Does 11404 N 113TH Drive offer parking?
No, 11404 N 113TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11404 N 113TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11404 N 113TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11404 N 113TH Drive have a pool?
No, 11404 N 113TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11404 N 113TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 11404 N 113TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11404 N 113TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11404 N 113TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11404 N 113TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11404 N 113TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
