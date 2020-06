Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available 6/3/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***

This sure to go fast single level Open Floor-plan, offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,

dual sinks, walk-in closets in ALL bedrooms, master has beautiful bay window, separate living &

dining area, nice sized kitchen open to the family room, up to date fixtures, ceiling fans, blinds,

custom paint, covered patio plus a 2 car garage.