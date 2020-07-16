864 West Pine Knoll Drive

Amenities
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.
Please call the office to check for availability.
Bear Creek Real Estate and Property Management Presents: Boulder Creek Cabin
The beautiful cottage is tucked between the gorgeous granite boulders and pines in Prescott, AZ. This home is very private but yet, only a few minutes from Historic Downtown Prescott. The perfect mix between modern and rustic, this home full of charm and warmth.
3 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
1,900 square feet
single car garage/storage
mircrowave, fridge, stove, dishwasher
washer and dryer
Dogs are Ok/No Cats
Bear Creek Real Estate and Property Management Presents: Boulder Creek Cabin
The beautiful cottage is tucked between the gorgeous granite boulders and pines in Prescott, AZ. This home is very private but yet, only a few minutes from Historic Downtown Prescott. The perfect mix between modern and rustic, this home full of charm and warmth.
3 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
1,900 square feet
single car garage/storage
mircrowave, fridge, stove, dishwasher
washer and dryer
Dogs are ok/No Cats
Summer Price:
$2,600/month
Winter Price:
$1,800
$250 Cleaning fee (included in deposit)