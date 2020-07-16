All apartments in Yavapai County
Find more places like 864 West Pine Knoll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yavapai County, AZ
/
864 West Pine Knoll Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

864 West Pine Knoll Drive

864 West Pine Knoll Drive · (928) 227-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

864 West Pine Knoll Drive, Yavapai County, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Please call the office to check for availability.
Bear Creek Real Estate and Property Management Presents: Boulder Creek Cabin

The beautiful cottage is tucked between the gorgeous granite boulders and pines in Prescott, AZ. This home is very private but yet, only a few minutes from Historic Downtown Prescott. The perfect mix between modern and rustic, this home full of charm and warmth.

3 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
1,900 square feet
single car garage/storage
mircrowave, fridge, stove, dishwasher
washer and dryer
Dogs are Ok/No Cats
Bear Creek Real Estate and Property Management Presents: Boulder Creek Cabin

The beautiful cottage is tucked between the gorgeous granite boulders and pines in Prescott, AZ. This home is very private but yet, only a few minutes from Historic Downtown Prescott. The perfect mix between modern and rustic, this home full of charm and warmth.

3 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
1,900 square feet
single car garage/storage
mircrowave, fridge, stove, dishwasher
washer and dryer
Dogs are ok/No Cats

Summer Price:
$2,600/month

Winter Price:
$1,800

$250 Cleaning fee (included in deposit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 West Pine Knoll Drive have any available units?
864 West Pine Knoll Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 864 West Pine Knoll Drive have?
Some of 864 West Pine Knoll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 West Pine Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
864 West Pine Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 West Pine Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 864 West Pine Knoll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 864 West Pine Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 864 West Pine Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 864 West Pine Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 864 West Pine Knoll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 West Pine Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 864 West Pine Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 864 West Pine Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 864 West Pine Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 864 West Pine Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 864 West Pine Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 864 West Pine Knoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 864 West Pine Knoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 864 West Pine Knoll Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive
Sedona, AZ 86336
Terraces
5700 E Market St
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZFlagstaff, AZ
Prescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZCottonwood, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZSedona, AZKachina Village, AZCave Creek, AZAnthem, AZ
Carefree, AZBuckeye, AZPayson, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZLitchfield Park, AZTolleson, AZGold Canyon, AZSan Tan Valley, AZSun Lakes, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeNorthern Arizona University
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity