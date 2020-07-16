864 West Pine Knoll Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed garage range

NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME****Vacation Rental****

This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.



Please call the office to check for availability.

Bear Creek Real Estate and Property Management Presents: Boulder Creek Cabin



The beautiful cottage is tucked between the gorgeous granite boulders and pines in Prescott, AZ. This home is very private but yet, only a few minutes from Historic Downtown Prescott. The perfect mix between modern and rustic, this home full of charm and warmth.



3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1,900 square feet

single car garage/storage

mircrowave, fridge, stove, dishwasher

washer and dryer

Dogs are Ok/No Cats

Summer Price:

$2,600/month



Winter Price:

$1,800



$250 Cleaning fee (included in deposit)