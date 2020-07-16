6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

55 + Community- 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths - 55+ Community** The home is a lovely 3/2 with a large master bedroom and 2 walk-in closets. Large kitchen with many cabinets and large pantry. The floor plan is open, with new carpeting. It includes a large storage shed and a 2 car carport. Enjoy the comfortable porch to relax. The community includes a pool, spa, fitness room, picnic areas w/grills and a pool table. You are centrally located near Sedona and Cottonwood for all your shopping needs, restaurants, hiking trails and so much more.

Minimum 12 month lease required.

**Occupants must qualify through the park management first.**

MAX 2 pets welcome over 3 yrs old - deposits, insurance and $25/mo/pet pet rent.

All occupants must also complete an application with BloomTree Rental Solutions (no charge) AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com



(RLNE5687337)