All apartments in Yavapai County
Find more places like 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yavapai County, AZ
/
6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199

6770 W State Route 89a · (928) 821-2391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6770 W State Route 89a, Yavapai County, AZ 86336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
55 + Community- 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths - 55+ Community** The home is a lovely 3/2 with a large master bedroom and 2 walk-in closets. Large kitchen with many cabinets and large pantry. The floor plan is open, with new carpeting. It includes a large storage shed and a 2 car carport. Enjoy the comfortable porch to relax. The community includes a pool, spa, fitness room, picnic areas w/grills and a pool table. You are centrally located near Sedona and Cottonwood for all your shopping needs, restaurants, hiking trails and so much more.
Minimum 12 month lease required.
**Occupants must qualify through the park management first.**
MAX 2 pets welcome over 3 yrs old - deposits, insurance and $25/mo/pet pet rent.
All occupants must also complete an application with BloomTree Rental Solutions (no charge) AND apply here: https://bloomtreerentalsolutions.petscreening.com

(RLNE5687337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 have any available units?
6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 have?
Some of 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 currently offering any rent specials?
6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 is pet friendly.
Does 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 offer parking?
Yes, 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 offers parking.
Does 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 have a pool?
Yes, 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 has a pool.
Does 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 have accessible units?
No, 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 does not have accessible units.
Does 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Terraces
5700 E Market St
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive
Sedona, AZ 86336
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZFlagstaff, AZ
Prescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZCottonwood, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZSedona, AZKachina Village, AZCave Creek, AZAnthem, AZ
Carefree, AZBuckeye, AZPayson, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZLitchfield Park, AZTolleson, AZGold Canyon, AZSan Tan Valley, AZSun Lakes, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeNorthern Arizona University
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity