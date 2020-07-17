Rent Calculator
All apartments in Yavapai County
Find more places like 6465 E Sunset Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Yavapai County, AZ
/
6465 E Sunset Lane
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6465 E Sunset Lane
6465 East Sunset Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6465 East Sunset Lane, Yavapai County, AZ 86314
Prescott East
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this Gem! 3 BD, 2.5 BA, 1800 SQFT, A/C, Ceiling Fan, FA Gas, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, W/D Hookups (gas) 2 Car Garage, Fenced. On .47 Acres.Approx. Avail. 7/15/2020. Pets on Approval Breed Restriction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions:
Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6465 E Sunset Lane have any available units?
6465 E Sunset Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yavapai County, AZ
.
What amenities does 6465 E Sunset Lane have?
Some of 6465 E Sunset Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6465 E Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6465 E Sunset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6465 E Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6465 E Sunset Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6465 E Sunset Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6465 E Sunset Lane offers parking.
Does 6465 E Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6465 E Sunset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6465 E Sunset Lane have a pool?
No, 6465 E Sunset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6465 E Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 6465 E Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6465 E Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6465 E Sunset Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6465 E Sunset Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6465 E Sunset Lane has units with air conditioning.
