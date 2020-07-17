All apartments in Yavapai County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

6465 E Sunset Lane

6465 East Sunset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6465 East Sunset Lane, Yavapai County, AZ 86314
Prescott East

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this Gem! 3 BD, 2.5 BA, 1800 SQFT, A/C, Ceiling Fan, FA Gas, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, W/D Hookups (gas) 2 Car Garage, Fenced. On .47 Acres.Approx. Avail. 7/15/2020. Pets on Approval Breed Restriction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6465 E Sunset Lane have any available units?
6465 E Sunset Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yavapai County, AZ.
What amenities does 6465 E Sunset Lane have?
Some of 6465 E Sunset Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6465 E Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6465 E Sunset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6465 E Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6465 E Sunset Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6465 E Sunset Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6465 E Sunset Lane offers parking.
Does 6465 E Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6465 E Sunset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6465 E Sunset Lane have a pool?
No, 6465 E Sunset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6465 E Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 6465 E Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6465 E Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6465 E Sunset Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6465 E Sunset Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6465 E Sunset Lane has units with air conditioning.
