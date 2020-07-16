All apartments in Yavapai County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

5461 E. Onyx

5461 East Onyx Drive · (928) 227-0501
Location

5461 East Onyx Drive, Yavapai County, AZ 86303
Diamond Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME! ****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability

Newly Constructed Home!!!! Welcome to your relaxing "home away from home" in Prescott, AZ!! This beautiful single story home features stunning panoramic views of mountains and acres of open land. You will feel like you're coming home to a private retreat!! This home offers close proximity to parks, lakes, hiking trails, golf courses, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It is close to the heart of Prescott and 10 minutes from historical downtown Prescott! Enjoy gorgeous sunsets while peacefully sitting on your back patio. Let your breath be taken away! Wide hallways, doorways and no stairs, handicap friendly! AAO
3 Bed/2 Bath 1350 sq. ft. vacation rental single family residence with a 2 car garage.

Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, heating is propane, and cooling is electric.

Pets are negotiable, with owner approval.
$250 Pet Deposit
$250 Cleaning Fee
Winter Pricing: $2,000 a month
Summer Pricing: $2,3000 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5461 E. Onyx have any available units?
5461 E. Onyx has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5461 E. Onyx have?
Some of 5461 E. Onyx's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5461 E. Onyx currently offering any rent specials?
5461 E. Onyx is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5461 E. Onyx pet-friendly?
Yes, 5461 E. Onyx is pet friendly.
Does 5461 E. Onyx offer parking?
Yes, 5461 E. Onyx offers parking.
Does 5461 E. Onyx have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5461 E. Onyx offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5461 E. Onyx have a pool?
No, 5461 E. Onyx does not have a pool.
Does 5461 E. Onyx have accessible units?
Yes, 5461 E. Onyx has accessible units.
Does 5461 E. Onyx have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5461 E. Onyx has units with dishwashers.
Does 5461 E. Onyx have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5461 E. Onyx has units with air conditioning.
