5461 E. Onyx

Newly Constructed Home!!!! Welcome to your relaxing "home away from home" in Prescott, AZ!! This beautiful single story home features stunning panoramic views of mountains and acres of open land. You will feel like you're coming home to a private retreat!! This home offers close proximity to parks, lakes, hiking trails, golf courses, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It is close to the heart of Prescott and 10 minutes from historical downtown Prescott! Enjoy gorgeous sunsets while peacefully sitting on your back patio. Let your breath be taken away! Wide hallways, doorways and no stairs, handicap friendly! AAO

3 Bed/2 Bath 1350 sq. ft. vacation rental single family residence with a 2 car garage.



Unit Includes: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, heating is propane, and cooling is electric.



Pets are negotiable, with owner approval.

$250 Pet Deposit

$250 Cleaning Fee

Winter Pricing: $2,000 a month

Summer Pricing: $2,3000 a month