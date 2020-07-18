All apartments in Yavapai County
Find more places like 11100 Havasupai Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yavapai County, AZ
/
11100 Havasupai Trail
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

11100 Havasupai Trail

11100 Havasupai Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11100 Havasupai Trail, Yavapai County, AZ 86327
Prescott Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available Now! 3BR, 2BA, A/C, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, W/D Hookups, 2 Car Garage, RV Parking, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced Yard.Pets on approval-will increase rent $50.00 a month. HOA-Prescott Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11100 Havasupai Trail have any available units?
11100 Havasupai Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yavapai County, AZ.
What amenities does 11100 Havasupai Trail have?
Some of 11100 Havasupai Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11100 Havasupai Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11100 Havasupai Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11100 Havasupai Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 11100 Havasupai Trail is pet friendly.
Does 11100 Havasupai Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11100 Havasupai Trail offers parking.
Does 11100 Havasupai Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11100 Havasupai Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11100 Havasupai Trail have a pool?
No, 11100 Havasupai Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11100 Havasupai Trail have accessible units?
No, 11100 Havasupai Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11100 Havasupai Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11100 Havasupai Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 11100 Havasupai Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11100 Havasupai Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Terraces
5700 E Market St
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive
Sedona, AZ 86336

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZFlagstaff, AZ
Prescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZCottonwood, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZSedona, AZKachina Village, AZCave Creek, AZAnthem, AZ
Carefree, AZBuckeye, AZPayson, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZLitchfield Park, AZTolleson, AZGold Canyon, AZSan Tan Valley, AZSun Lakes, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeNorthern Arizona University
Rio Salado College