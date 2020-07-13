/
pet friendly apartments
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Village of Oak Creek, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
375 Fairway Oaks Drive
375 Fairway Oaks Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
375 Fairway Oaks Drive Sedona, AZ 86351 - "PROCURE ONLY" 2BR/2BA $1600/mo Charming Duplex located in the Village of Oak Creek that backs up to the Oak Creek Country Club Golf Course. Approx: 970 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Cord Dr
35 Cord Circle, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Gorgeous Sedona Rental - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1488 Sq. Ft., 2 Car Garage Attached, Wood Fireplace, Borders Golf Course With Beautiful Golf Course Views, Covered Patio Unfurnished, 12 month lease $1500.00 Security Deposit, $300.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
380 Concho Drive
380 Concho Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1701 sqft
380 Concho Drive Available 08/05/20 HOUSE - RED ROCK VIEWS - GREAT HOME, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD AND RED ROCK VIEWS! LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND OFFSET DINING AREA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
65 Verde Valley School Rd. A-3
65 Verde Valley School Road, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1074 sqft
Oak Creek Estados Condo - 2/2 Spacious Condo in the Village of Oak Creek Oak Creek Estados Community Swimming Pool spa, club house, tennis court Approximately 1200 sq. ft. 1350.00 per month 1.5 % monthly administration fee 100.00 placement fee 35.
Results within 5 miles of Village of Oak Creek
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
245 Oak Creek Blvd.
245 Oak Creek Boulevard, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1824 sqft
245 Oak Creek Blvd. Available 08/01/20 $2000 / 2br - 1824ft2 - 245 Oak Creek Blvd (West Sedona) - Tenant Procure - This incredible mid-century modern located in the heart of West Sedona is minutes from shopping and hiking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Scenic Drive
225 Scenic Drive, Sedona, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
5134 sqft
Exquisite Luxury Home Located in the Back o Beyond Neighborhood! - $7500 per month w/ utilities included! - This stunningly appointed, fully furnished vacation rental property boasts four bedrooms, six bathroom, an in home theater, bar, workout
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Indian Cliffs
305 Indian Cliffs Road, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1795 sqft
305 Indian Cliffs, Sedona, AZ 86336 - This 3BR & 2BA home is located in popular Indian Cliffs subdivision of Sedona. It has great Cathedral Rock views, a private backyard and living area with water feature.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Linda Vista
115 Linda Vista, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2745 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - GATED COMMUNITY - THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF FOOTHILLS SOUTH. BACKS TO NATIONAL FOREST LAND WHILE ALSO BEING VERY CONVENIENT TO ALL THE WEST SEDONA AMENITIES.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
80 Jones Lane
80 Jones Lane, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1580 sqft
HOUSE: UPPER RED ROCK LOOP - COME ENJOY A PEACEFUL, OFF THE BEATEN PATH, MINI RANCH ON UPPER RED ROCK LOOP ROAD, 2+ ACRE, SINGLE LEVEL, 2/2 WITH POSSIBLE DEN, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM, HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, REAR FENCE, SOME LANDSCAPING
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Fritz Drive
90 Fritz Drive, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1978 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - LIGHT AND BRIGHT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH THE LIVING ROOM OPEN TO THE KITCHEN, A COZY WOOD STOVE AND TWO LARGE SLIDING DOORS LEADING TO A NICE PATIO.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10 Cougar
10 Cougar Drive, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1790 sqft
HOUSE - CHAPEL AREA - STUCCO HOME WITH AWESOME RED ROCK VIEWS IN CHAPEL AREA, ON CUL-DE-SAC WITH LARGE LOT (.4 ACRES), OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AREA WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, FIREPLACE, TRAVERTINE AND WOOD FLOORING.
Results within 10 miles of Village of Oak Creek
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive, Sedona, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
Offering 45 rental apartment homes, located in West Sedona, Pinon Lofts will boast four different floor plans, consisting of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Rim Shadows Drive
305 Rim Shadows Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
8737 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED HOME - WEST SEDONA - GORGEOUS HOME, IN A VERY DESIRABLE PART OF WEST SEDONA. BOASTING 8,737 SQ FT, IN A SERENE SETTING. THIS LUXURY PROPERTY BACKS TO NATIONAL FOREST AND IS JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM SEVERAL HIKING TRAILS.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199
6770 W State Route 89a, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
55 + Community- 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths - 55+ Community** The home is a lovely 3/2 with a large master bedroom and 2 walk-in closets. Large kitchen with many cabinets and large pantry. The floor plan is open, with new carpeting.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 MICHAELS RANCH
200 Michaels Ranch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1753 sqft
200 MICHAELS RANCH Available 08/17/20 200 Michaels Ranch Road - Sedona - $2,195/mo - Gorgeous Escape Down Lower Red Rock Loop Road - 3BR/2BA single family home located in the Michael's Ranch subdivision off Lower Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona.