130 CASTLE ROCK RD, UNIT 23

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

130 Castle Rock Unit 23 Sedona, Az 86351 Located at the Wild Turkey Town Homes - ***COVID-19 UPDATE*** We are actively working to provide a video to give a better feel of the property. If you are sick or have been sick recently, please do not request a showing. If the property is tenant occupied, we may not be able to show the property until its vacant. Please call or email the office with any questions. Thank you. S.E.P.M.



2BR/1.75BA Wild Turkey Townhouse located in the Village of Oak Creek. Built in 1979 and approx. 1,010 sq. Great room concept, skylights and all appliances. Open living room featuring ceiling fan, corner wood burning kiva fireplace and sliding glass door to the outside back patio. Kitchen highlights newer counter tops, electric stove, spacious breakfast bar, microwave, refrigerator, large window streaming in natural light and washer/dryer. En-suite master bedroom and second bedroom with sliding glass door to the outside. Washer/Dryer. Front and back patio. Rear patio offers views of the 8th tee on the Oak Creek Country Club Golf Course. Reserved uncovered parking space. $1,295/mo. includes trash. $1295.00 Security Deposit $450.00 Refundable Cleaning Deposit. Tenant pays utilities of electric and water. NO SMOKING. We do not advertise on Craigslist if this property is advertise on there it is a scam. NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5712642)