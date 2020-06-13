Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
115 Cochise Dr.
115 Cochise Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
115 Cochise Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ 86351
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Desirable VOC!! -
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5767397)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Cochise Dr. have any available units?
115 Cochise Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Village of Oak Creek, AZ
.
Is 115 Cochise Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
115 Cochise Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Cochise Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Cochise Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 115 Cochise Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 115 Cochise Dr. does offer parking.
Does 115 Cochise Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Cochise Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Cochise Dr. have a pool?
No, 115 Cochise Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 115 Cochise Dr. have accessible units?
No, 115 Cochise Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Cochise Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Cochise Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Cochise Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Cochise Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
