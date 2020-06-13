All apartments in Village of Oak Creek
Find more places like 115 Cochise Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Village of Oak Creek, AZ
/
115 Cochise Dr.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

115 Cochise Dr.

115 Cochise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Village of Oak Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

115 Cochise Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ 86351

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Desirable VOC!! -

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5767397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Cochise Dr. have any available units?
115 Cochise Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Village of Oak Creek, AZ.
Is 115 Cochise Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
115 Cochise Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Cochise Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Cochise Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 115 Cochise Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 115 Cochise Dr. does offer parking.
Does 115 Cochise Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Cochise Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Cochise Dr. have a pool?
No, 115 Cochise Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 115 Cochise Dr. have accessible units?
No, 115 Cochise Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Cochise Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Cochise Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Cochise Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Cochise Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Village of Oak Creek 3 BedroomsVillage of Oak Creek Apartments with Balcony
Village of Oak Creek Apartments with GarageVillage of Oak Creek Dog Friendly Apartments
Village of Oak Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Flagstaff, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Sedona, AZPayson, AZ
Verde Village, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona UniversityYavapai College
Coconino Community College