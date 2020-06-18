All apartments in Verde Village
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr

2674 Pipe Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2674 Pipe Creek Drive, Verde Village, AZ 86326

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom bordering forest land - www.azadobe.com look under Vacancies for more information - Includes Monthly Landscaping

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3312728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr have any available units?
2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Verde Village, AZ.
Is 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Verde Village.
Does 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2674 S. Pipe Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.
